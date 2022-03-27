March 27, 2022

The next rollout of COVID-19 booster shots in the U.S. could face delays due to a lack of federal funding and declining interest, according to The Guardian.

“We’re way behind the eight-ball,” Eric Topol, director of the Scripps Research Translational Institute,” told the news outlet.

Many Americans still haven’t received a booster shot, with about half of those who are eligible not yet receiving one. The rollout of the first round of booster shots “just fell off the cliff,” Topol said.

The Biden administration is also struggling to get funding from Congress to pay for ongoing coronavirus initiatives. Earlier this month, a $15 billion funding package for tests, treatments and vaccines was cut from the major spending bill being reviewed by Congress. Although health officials spoke to lawmakers on Wednesday about the need for COVID-19 funding, Republicans said equal cuts must be made elsewhere, according to Politico.

Right now, there is enough funding to give a fourth vaccine dose to immunocompromised people, who already qualify for another shot, and older adults, the White House said on Wednesday. However, a broader booster campaign wouldn’t have enough vaccine supply.