March 30, 2022 -- President Joe Biden on Wednesday unveiled a federal website that promises “one-stop shopping” for free masks and COVID-19 tests, vaccines, and treatments.

The website, covid.gov, also includes a list of pharmacies that will be part of the new “test-to-treat” program.

“You’ll also be able to find our new test-to-treat locations,” Biden said at a news briefing. “These are pharmacies and other places in your neighborhood where you can get tested, and if you’re positive, you can get life-saving treatments in one stop.”

Soon after his remarks, he got a second booster of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. The FDA and CDC authorized the fourth dose of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines on Tuesday for Americans over 50 and people over 18 who meet specific conditions.

For Americans looking for a vaccine or a booster, covid.gov features a link to vaccines.gov, where you can go to find a local vaccination center. The public can also use covid.gov to order free tests for home delivery (users are taken to covidtests.gov) and to find free masks, via a link to a CDC webpage.