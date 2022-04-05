April 5, 2022

The U.K. Health Security Agency added nine symptoms to its official list of signs that could indicate a COVID-19 infection, according to BBC.

The new symptoms include shortness of breath, unexplained tiredness or lack of energy, muscle aches, long-lasting headaches, sore throat, stuffy or runny nose, loss of appetite, diarrhea and feeling sick.

Previously, the agency’s list included three symptoms: continuous cough, fever, and loss of sense of smell or taste. The WHO and certain countries, such as the U.S., have used a longer list of symptoms for some time, the BBC reported.

However, U.K. health officials have debated which symptoms to recognize for someone to qualify for a COVID-19 test. Previously, people only qualified for a laboratory-based test if they had one of the three symptoms or if invited to take a test, according to The Guardian. Free testing for most people in England ended last week.

The updated guidance notes that the symptoms of COVID-19 and other respiratory infections such as the cold and flu are “very similar.”