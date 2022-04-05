April 5, 2022 – The Biden administration announced Tuesday a massive federal effort to better understand, diagnose, and treat the crippling effects of long COVID.

The National Research Action Plan on Long COVID will gather experts from various agencies, including the Department of Defense and the Department of Veterans Affairs, to expand existing long-COVID clinics and broaden research on symptoms of the virus that persist long after infection.

“We’ll collaborate with academic, industry, state and local partners to better understand long COVID,” Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra said at a White House briefing Tuesday. “We need to work as aggressively as we can to make sure no American is left behind.”

The plan will build on the RECOVER Initiative, a $1.15 billion effort announced last year that will study long COVID.

The COVID-19 Response Team also announced Tuesday that the United States will donate tens of millions of pediatric coronavirus vaccines to other countries. More than 20 countries have asked for the donations, the team said.