April 6, 2022 – The future will include face masks. Not for everyone, but they will still be around.

Even as the COVID-19 threat seems to be easing, more than half of doctors and nurses expect to continue wearing face masks while shopping in grocery and retail stores and at indoor events such as weddings and concerts, according to the results of a recent Medscape survey of health care professionals.

But the general public is less likely to see mask use continuing for the foreseeable future, as shown by a poll done March 18-24 by WebMD.

Only 41% of people who responded to that poll said they would keep wearing masks in stores, and an equal number thought they would keep using them at indoor public events and places such as churches and museums. Among doctors, 56% said they would keep wearing masks in those situations, with nurses at 56% agreement for shopping and 55% for indoor events and places.

None of the other situations included in either survey produced more agreement on wearing masks, although 53% of doctors said they would continue to wear masks at work. Mask-wearing at work will continue for 47% of nurses but for just 34% of the public.