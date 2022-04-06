April 6, 2022

The Omicron subvariant BA.2 is causing the lion’s share of COVID infections in the United States now, but so far it hasn’t resulted in a surge of cases.

BA.2 accounted for 72% of cases last week, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, while the overall number of cases has continued to fall. The seven-day daily average of COVID cases was around 25,000 on Tuesday, compared to around 44,000 on March 4 and around 312,000 on Feb. 4, the CDC says.

Some health experts say there may not be a surge from BA.2.

“I would not be hugely concerned about BA.2,” Christopher Murray, MD, a professor of health metrics sciences at the University of Washington and the director of the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, told NBC News.

"Right now, we’re in this period where immunity is high and we’re heading into the summer and transmission tends to be a bit lower," he said. “The combination should lead in the Northern Hemisphere to pretty low levels after the BA.2 wave."