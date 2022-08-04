April 8, 2022 – Now is not the time for the U.S. Congress to cut international COVID-19 funding, says Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra, JD, because we're so close to "crushing" COVID-19 this year.

A Senate deal announced April 4 allocated $10 billion to a coronavirus aid package that continues funding for vaccination, treatment, and testing in the United States. But the package did not include an additional $5 billion to fund international COVID-19 vaccinations.

"The United States has long been a strong supporter of the global response to the COVID-19 pandemic," World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, PhD, said at an April 7 joint HHS/WHO briefing in honor of World Health Day.

"We continue to look to the U.S. for its support to end the pandemic globally, and to address the many other challenges to health we face," he said.

More Money Needed

Becerra sees Congress's move as short-sighted. "Our fight is not over. While we are grateful for the Senate’s latest work on a $10 billion bipartisan plan to help meet some of the country's COVID needs significantly, more is needed to fund both our domestic response and our global response."