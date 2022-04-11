April 11, 2022

The Idaho Supreme Court has temporarily blocked the enforcement of a new state law that would ban abortions after fetal cardiac activity is detected, typically after six weeks of pregnancy.

Gov. Brad Little signed the legislation in late March. It was scheduled to take effect April 22, but Planned Parenthood filed a lawsuit in opposition.

The court acted Friday, saying it needs to review legal challenges to the law, The Associated Press reported. Both sides will be asked to file briefs.

The Idaho bill was modeled after a new abortion law in Texas that uses the six-week test. The Texas law also allows private citizens to enforce the law by suing health care workers who perform abortions.

The Idaho law says the father, grandparents, siblings, or other relatives of the fetus can sue, according to the Associated Press. Lawsuits could be filed up to four years after an abortion.

When he signed the bill, the governor expressed concerns about enforcement.