April 12, 2022

Citing an increase in COVID-19 cases because of the Omicron subvariant, the city of Philadelphia reinstated its indoor face mask mandate on Monday.

The city was averaging 142 new COVID cases per day on Monday, compared to 84 new cases on April 1, the city government said in a news release. Hospitalizations have remained steady, with about 50 people per day hospitalized with COVID.

“If we fail to act now, knowing that every previous wave of infections has been followed by a wave of hospitalizations, and then a wave of deaths, it will be too late for many of our residents,” said Cheryl Bettigole, MD, the city health commissioner, according to The Associated Press. “This is our chance to get ahead of the pandemic, to put our masks on until we have more information about the severity of this new variant.”

Philadelphia becomes the first big city to restore a mask mandate, the Associated Press said. Philadelphia dropped its mask mandate March 2 as most big cities relaxed restrictions because cases were dropping. While case counts have not reached the numbers of several months ago, they’re still rising sharply.