April 13, 2002 – People need to make personal decisions about their risk for COVID-19 based on their comfort level, what they do in public, and the amount of virus circulating in their community, Anthony Fauci, MD, said recently.

But this vague recommendation may leave people wondering exactly that they should and shouldn't do now to balance safety with a strong desire to return to a pre-pandemic life that is as normal as possible.

At the beginning of the pandemic, when little was known about COVID-19, "everybody had to be extremely cautious," says Aaron Glatt, MD, chief of infectious diseases at Mount Sinai South Nassau in Hewlett, NY. "Now risk can be individualized."

There’s an exception for residents of Philadelphia, which will become the first big U.S. city to reinstate indoor mask requirements starting Monday.

Deciding whether to wear masks everywhere else, no surprise, depends on some personal factors: Are you over 50? Do you have a medical condition that places you at greater risk? Do you live with a high-risk person? Likewise, risk can vary based on how you interact with others: Do you avoid indoor concerts? Request outdoor seating at restaurants? Grocery shop at 11 p.m.?