April 12, 2022

COVID-19 case numbers are trending up in the U.S. once more, with nearly all new infections driven by the growth of the Omicron subvariant BA.2.

At the same time, the U.S. hasn’t yet seen a dramatic rise in cases, and COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths are still at low levels. Public health officials are watching the numbers to determine what could happen next.

“We are certainly seeing the beginning of a surge in new infections,” Anthony Fauci, MD, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told CNN.

In an ideal scenario, he said, the U.S. would reach transmission rates that are “low enough” to not disrupt “our daily economic, workplace and social lives.” Until then, Americans have to be prepared to take precautions and calculate their own risks.

“It depends on how high we go up in the surge, and it depends on whether the surge is associated with an increase in severe disease,” he said. “I can’t say where we are right now because we’re transitioning.”