April 15, 2022 – A first-of-its-kind test that detects coronavirus in the breath can produce results in less than 3 minutes, but the real-world impact could be limited.

The test, from InspectIR Systems, produces results faster than the 15 minutes needed for existing COVID-19 rapid tests – and represents a leap forward in testing technology.

The FDA granted emergency use authorization on Thursday for the test, which will be available in licensed settings. But the COVID-19 breath test is not meant for home use.

That’s one reason why the impacts of the test may be limited, says William Schaffner, MD. The manufacturer says it can produce about 100 testing instruments a week, and "it's not as though they are producing 10,000," he says.

Also, the capacity is limited – each testing system can evaluate 160 breath samples per day.

"So this can't be used at a concert or a big ball game or something like that," says Schaffner, a professor of medicine at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville.

It is more likely the COVID-19 breath test will be used in "an average doctor's office or clinic … a circumstance where the capacity of the machine would be appropriate."