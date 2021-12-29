April 19, 2022 – It’s become all too familiar in recent years: People gather for holidays, COVID-19 cases rise, and hospitalizations follow.

Now, just beyond our first batch of holidays since Christmas and New Year’s Eve – which led to a massive Omicron spike – the medical community is watching closely for a potential rise in cases.

The expectation? There may be a small increase in cases tied to last weekend’s Easter and Passover celebrations, but nothing like what we have seen in the past, doctors predict. It will likely be another week, at least, before we know for sure, as cases tend to come in the days after a holiday.

“Even before the holidays, we were starting to see a little bit of an uptick in cases, and I suspect that may continue because of the holidays and people getting together and spending time with individuals they usually aren't around,” says Timothy Brewer, MD, a professor of medicine and epidemiology at the UCLA School of Medicine. “But we’re not expecting the big increases like we saw during the winter.”