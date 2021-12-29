April 19, 2022 – The fallout from Monday's decision by a federal judge to lift mask mandates on airplanes, trains, and buses was applauded by some travelers and members of the public, while others expressed concern that the move would drive more infections as case numbers are already rising in many areas across the U.S.

Mike Dudgeon, an engineer from Atlanta, was about to board a Delta Air Lines flight to Las Vegas with his wife on Monday when he learned of the judge’s decision. He mentioned the news alert to a flight attendant, who said masks were still required for the moment.

"About 2 hours in, the pilot came on and said Delta had dropped the mandate, and there was a cheer from many. I would say 80% of the plane took them off, including most of the crew. I twirled mine on my finger over my head in celebration,” he says.

But what do infectious disease and public health experts think of the new ruling?