April 20, 2022 – To wear a mask or to not?

A federal judge’s ruling on Monday to nix mask requirements on public transportation continues to be hotly debated and has left some confused about where it might still be a good idea to mask up. The U.S. Justice Department has said it will appeal the ruling if the CDC decides masks are still needed in certain settings. If you do not know what to make of the ruling, or you are wondering if it is safe to take public transportation sans a mask, read on for expert advice.

Will a Mask Protect Me if I’m Sitting Close to Unmasked People?

The answer largely depends on the type of mask you wear and whether it’s worn properly (covering your mouth and nose), says Carlos del Rio, MD, a professor of medicine in the Division of Infectious Diseases at Emory University School of Medicine.

A high-quality N95 mask offers much more protection than a surgical mask or a bandana.