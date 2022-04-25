April 25, 2022

The effects of long COVID can last a long time, especially for women, a new study says.

Only 25.5% of the study participants who’d been hospitalized with long COVID reported a full recovery five months after discharge and only 28.9% reported a full recovery a year after discharge, according to the study published in the The Lancet: Respiratory Medicine.

Women were 33% less likely than men to make a full recovery, according to the study. Also being less likely to recover were obese people and those who’d been on mechanical ventilation.

Researchers in the United Kingdom examined 2,320 people who were diagnosed with COVID-19 and discharged from hospitals between March 7, 2020, and April 18, 2021. Researchers checked back with study participants five months and one year after discharge, though the number of participating patients dropped after five months.

Persistent symptoms at one year included fatigue, aching muscles, physically slowing down, poor sleep, breathlessness, joint pain or swelling, slowing down in thinking, pain, short-term memory loss, and limb weakness.