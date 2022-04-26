April 26, 2022 – Vice President Kamala Harris tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, according to a statement released by her press secretary.

Harris has no symptoms and will continue working from her home.

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden have not been in close contact with Harris due to their traveling schedules, the statement said.

Eric Topol, MD, editor-in-chief of WebMD sister site Medscape and executive vice president of Scripps Research, said that although Harris and other top government officials like House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) have had relatively mild experiences with COVID-19, the virus is still very dangerous to many.

“Because everybody is doing so well, the wrong impression has been given that this is mild – Omicron and its various lineages is mild. It’s not mild if you haven’t been vaccinated and boosted,” he says.

The vice president is following CDC guidelines on COVID-19, in addition to guidance from her doctors.

Harris is the latest top government official to test positive for COVID-19. Others include Pelosi, who tested positive on April 7, a day after attending a bill-signing event with Joe Biden at the White House. She had tested negative before the event, CNN reported.

Others, who tested positive after a dinner for journalists in Washington that same week include Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo; Attorney General Merrick Garland; Jill Biden's press secretary, Michael LaRosa; Democratic Rep. Joaquin Castro of Texas; Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff of California; Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine; and the president's sister, Valerie Biden Owens, according to CNN.