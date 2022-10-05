May 10, 2022 – A report from the CDC has shown bleak new data about gun violence in the United States: Firearm murders increased 35% in 2020, reaching the highest level in more than 25 years.

Firearm suicides also remained high – in 2020, 79% of all homicides and 53% of all suicides involved firearms, according to a new CDC Vital Signs report published Tuesday.

“As an emergency room physician, I've seen first-hand the pain and disruption to families that firearms can cause,” Debra E. Houry, MD, CDC’s acting principal deputy director, said during a Tuesday news conference. “These findings underscore the importance of comprehensive approaches that can stop violence now and prevent future deaths.”

The report highlighted troubling racial, ethnic, and class disparities. Black people saw the largest increase in firearm homicides, at 39%, and firearm suicides were highest among American Indian and Alaska Native people, at 42%.

In addition, gun homicide rates were 4.5 times higher in counties with the highest poverty level than those with the lowest, and suicide rates were 1.3 times higher.