June 15, 2022 -- Anthony Fauci, MD, the chief medical officer to the White House, tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday.

Fauci, who is also the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, tested positive for COVID-19 on a rapid antigen test, according to a statement from the NIAID.

Fauci, who is fully vaccinated and has received his second booster dose, is experiencing mild symptoms and will isolate at home. The 81-year-old has not recently been in close contact with President Joe Biden or other senior government officials, the statement said.

“Dr. Fauci will follow the COVID-19 guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and medical advice from his physician and return to the NIH when he tests negative," according to the statement.