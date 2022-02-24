June 17, 2022 -- A small helping of good news from the COVID-19 pandemic: Americans didn’t seem to fill all that time spent at home during the early months of the outbreak by filling their stomachs.

A study of over 100,000 adults found that the nation, as a whole, put on the same amount of weight as a result of stay-at-home orders than before the disease arrived. Some did gain weight, according to the researchers, but many others avoided the temptation to turn lockdowns into open season on their waistlines. The findings appeared Thursday in the journal JAMA Network Open.

“While many feel that the COVID stay-at-home orders led to large weight gains, our study found no evidence to support this concern,” says Rena R. Wing, PhD, director of the Weight Control and Diabetes Research Center at the Miriam Hospital, in Providence, RI, who led the new study.

Thanks to a “set-point” that tends to keep body weight steady, “over a period of about a year, most people will maintain their regular weight,” she says.