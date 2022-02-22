June 30, 2022 – As if cats weren’t already mysterious enough, questions have now resurfaced about animal-to-human transmission of the coronavirus after a report that a veterinary surgeon in Thailand likely got COVID-19 from a cat she was swabbing.

Nature reports the case is the first evidence of cat-to-human COVID-19 transmission, though early in the pandemic cats were found to give COVID to other cats, and there have been various reports of the virus passing between animals and humans, not the least among them the hypothesis that SARS-CoV-2 jumped from bats to humans.

According to a CDC report in Emerging Infectious Diseases, published online earlier this month, “a veterinarian in Thailand was diagnosed with COVID-19 after being sneezed on by an infected cat owned by an infected patient. Genetic study supported the hypothesis of SARS-CoV-2 transmission from the owner to the cat, and then from the cat to the veterinarian.”

So should people worry they could get COVID from their cat or other pets?