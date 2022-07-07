July 7, 2022 – People who get reinfected with the virus that causes COVID-19 have more health risks with each round of reinfection, a large national database study reveals.

Researchers saw worse health effects during active infection, but some symptoms lasted as long as 6 months, suggesting a direct link between reinfection and long COVID.

"Reinfection adds or contributes additional health risks. It is not totally benign, and people should try to avoid getting reinfected," says lead study author Ziyad Al-Aly, MD.

The risks remained whether or not people were fully vaccinated. In some cases, people might have been infected earlier with the Delta strain and now be exposed to Omicron or its subvariant, BA.5, which may be better at evading vaccine protection, he says.

"It is also possible that the first infection may have weakened some organ systems and made people more vulnerable to health risks when they get a second or a third infection," adds Al-Aly, a clinical epidemiologist at Washington University and chief of research and development at the VA St. Louis Health Care System. "There are a lot of variables at play, but it is clear that reinfections contribute additional risks and they should be avoided."