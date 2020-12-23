July 18, 2022 – Will Omicron’s newest subvariant, BA.2.75, be the next one to worry about?

It was first found in early June in India. As of July 17, it had been found in 15 countries, including seven states in the U.S., according to an Arkansas State University professor who has been tracking the variant.

The World Health Organization says it is watching the variant closely.

Infectious disease experts say there’s no cause for alarm – yet – but the variant should be watched.

“Although detected in many other countries [besides India], there is no sign that it is spreading [in those countries],” says Eric Topol, MD, editor-in-chief of Medscape, WebMD’s sister site for health care professionals, and executive vice president of Scripps Research. “Any worry about this variant seems to be misplaced, at least at this juncture.”

“I wouldn’t panic yet,” agrees Rajendram Rajnarayanan, PhD, an assistant dean of research and associate professor at Arkansas State University, who has been tracking BA.2.75.