Aug. 4, 2022 – CDC researchers report that children and teenagers with long COVID have about twice the risk of getting serious outcomes, compared to others without COVID.

Heart inflammation; a blood clot in the lung; or a blood clot in the lower leg, thigh, or pelvis were the most common bad outcomes in a new study. Even though the risk was higher for these and some other serious events, the overall numbers were small.

"Many of these conditions were rare or uncommon among children in this analysis, but even a small increase in these conditions is notable," a CDC new release stated.

The investigators said their findings stress the importance of COVID-19 vaccination in Americans under the age of 18.

The study was published online Thursday in the CDC's Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report (MMWR).

Less Is Known About Long COVID in Kids

Lyudmyla Kompaniyets, PhD, and colleagues noted that most research on long COVID to date has been done in adults, so little information is available about the risks to Americans ages 17 and younger.