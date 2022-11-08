Aug. 11, 2022 – The CDC today announced that because there’s now less risk of “medically significant” COVID-19, some public health measures the agency recommended may no longer be necessary.

For example, CDC recommendations on social distancing, quarantining, and testing children for COVID-19 while allowing them to stay in school – known as the test-to-stay strategy – may no longer be necessary for most Americans. The agency said high levels of immunity from vaccinations and prior infections, along with effective treatments and tools that prevent spread of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, prompted the action.

But the agency also said people who know they have a high risk for severe COVID-19 should continue to practice a multi-layered approach to keeping themselves safe. Well-known strategies include improved ventilation, well-fitting masks, and testing as warranted.

The new CDC guidance was published today in the agency’s Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report.

The new recommendations emphasize the need to: