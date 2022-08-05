Serial testing three times with an at-home test at 48-hour intervals detected more than 75% of infections, an increase from about 60% after testing just twice.

The study is published as a preprint and is not yet peer-reviewed.

More on the Study

Bottom line from the study: At-home antigen tests are more likely to detect COVID-19 within the first week of infection if a person who doesn’t have symptoms tests three times, with 48 hours in between each test, and people with symptoms test twice, with the one 48-hour interval.

“Antigen tests work as long as people use them as indicated,” says Apurv Soni, MD, an assistant professor of medicine at UMass and the study’s principal investigator. “The problem is, the research on how to use home tests has been squishy.”

His team set out to find out how well the home tests could detect SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, for people with and without symptoms.

The analysis included only people who had no symptoms and tested negative by both at-home antigen and PCR tests on the first day of the study. The home tests used in the study were Quidel’s QuickVUE At-Home; Abbott’s BinaxNOW; and Becton, Dickinson and Company’s BD Veritor.