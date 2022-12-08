Aug. 12, 2022 – After more than 2 years, 90-plus million cases, and more than 1 million deaths, the United States is entering a new, potentially less scary, phase of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The CDC on Thursday said most Americans no longer need to social distance or quarantine, and kids no longer need to “test to stay” in school. The change in federal policy toward the virus is a key moment in what had seemed to be a crisis with no end. And, while this latest move is far from the finish line, it is an acknowledgment that COVID-19 is no longer the frightening killer it once was.

Many health care providers, experts, and school administration officials applauded the CDC’s announcement easing its recommendations for controlling the spread of COVID-19.

Most support the move as realistic at this point in the pandemic, with some caveats.

The CDC said it made the move because COVID-19 now poses less risk of “medically significant” infections. The new recommendations reverse the agency’s earlier stance on social distancing, quarantining, and testing children for COVID-19 while allowing them to stay in school – a strategy known as test-to-stay.