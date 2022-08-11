Aug. 14, 2022 -- Four major cruise lines are dropping their COVID-19 vaccination requirements for some sailings next month, according to USA Today.

Carnival Cruise Line won’t require unvaccinated guests to apply for an exemption to sail after Sept. 6. The changes are subject to local restrictions, such as those in Bermuda, Canada and Greece, and don’t include voyages in Australia or trips that are 16 or more nights.

Princess Cruises will remove vaccination requirements on Sept. 6 for most voyages that are less than 16 days. The cruise line currently requires unvaccinated guests to have a vaccine exemption before they sail.

Royal Caribbean Group, which includes Royal Caribbean International and Celebrity Cruises, will welcome all travelers regardless of vaccination status beginning Sept. 5 “as long as testing requirements are met,” a spokesperson told USA Today.

For Royal Caribbean, the changes include sailings from Los Angeles, New Orleans, Galveston and Europe. For Celebrity, that means cruises leaving from Los Angeles, the U.K. and Europe — but not Ireland. Bahamas and Caribbean cruises that leave from Florida ports still have vaccine rules in place.