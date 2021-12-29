Aug. 15, 2022 – When Spencer Siedlecki got COVID-19 in March 2021, he was sick for weeks with extreme fatigue, fevers, a sore throat, bad headaches, nausea, and eventually, pneumonia.

That was scary enough for the then-13-year-old and his parents, who live in Ohio. More than a year later, Spencer, still had many of the symptoms and, more alarming, the once healthy teen had postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome (POTS), a condition that has caused dizziness, a racing heart when he stands, and fainting. Spencer missed most of the last few months of eighth grade because of what is known as long COVID.

“He gets sick very easily,” says his mother, Melissa Siedlecki, who works in technology sales. “The common cold that he would shake off in a few days takes weeks for him to feel better.”

The transformation from regular teen life to someone with a chronic illness “sucked,” says Spencer, who will turn 15 in August. “I felt like I was never going to get better.” Fortunately, after some therapy at a specialized clinic, Spencer is back to playing baseball and golf.