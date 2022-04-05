Aug. 18, 2022 – Researchers are chasing a range of potential culprits in the race to find the causes of long COVID. Some things they agree on: There will be a number of different causes, and the symptoms will vary wildly from case to case.

The two leading theories: The persistence of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, and an overactive immune response.

There’s evidence the SARS-CoV-2 virus – or at least pieces of it – can hide out and linger in the body, and it’s possible this is feeding an ongoing, over-the-top immune reaction.

Other viruses are known to do this. Epstein-Barr virus is seen as the cause of most cases of multiple sclerosis. Chronic fatigue syndrome, long a medical mystery, has also been linked to viral infections.

With a fired-up immune system meeting up with a lingering virus, the causes of long COVID promise to be as numerous as the range of symptoms it produces – 62, according to a recent U.K. study.