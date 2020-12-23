Aug. 24, 2022 – When Jaime Seltzer first heard about a new virus that was spreading globally early in 2020, she was on full alert. As an advocate for the post-viral condition known as myalgic encephalomyelitis/chronic fatigue syndrome, or ME/CFS, she worried about a new wave of people having long-term disabilities.

“The hair on my arms stood on end,” says Seltzer, director of scientific and medical outreach at the advocacy group MEAction and a consultant researcher at Stanford University.

If the percentage of people with COVID-19 who go on to have long-term symptoms “similar to what has been seen for other pathogens, then we’re looking at a mass disabling event,” Seltzer, who has had ME/CFS herself, says she wondered.

Sure enough, later in 2020, reports began emerging about people with extreme fatigue, post-exertion crashes, brain fog, unrefreshing sleep, and dizziness when standing up months after a bout with the then-new viral illness. Those same symptoms had been designated as “core criteria” of ME/CFS by the National Academy of Medicine in a 2015 report.