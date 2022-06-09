Sept. 6, 2022 – Don’t count on a runny nose.

Young kids with COVID-19 often have no symptoms at all, even when they have a high amount of the virus in them, according to a new study.

Just 14% of adults who tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, had no symptoms of the disease, versus 37% of children up to age 4, the researchers found.

This raises concern that parents, childcare providers, and preschools may not be seeing the level of infection in seemingly healthy young kids who have been exposed to COVID-19, wrote lead author Ruth A. Karron, MD, and colleagues in the Journal of the American Medical Association Open.

The study involved 690 people from 175 households in Maryland who were monitored closely between November 2020 and October 2021. Every week for 8 months, they completed online symptom checks and had PCR testing – which detects the presence of the virus causing COVID-19 – done with nasal swabs. Those with symptoms submitted more swabs for analysis.