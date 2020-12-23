Sept. 14, 2022 – The Omicron variant of the coronavirus not only spreads faster and lessens the ability of vaccines to protect us, it also is more likely to fool common home tests, new research shows.

Researchers compared three rapid antigen tests designed to be used at home: Flowflex (Acon Laboratories); MPBio (MP Biomedicals); and Clinitest (Siemens-Healthineers) after Omicron emerged.

They found that the tests’ ability to correctly identify a positive sample dropped during the emergence of Omicron, from 87% to 81% for Flowflex; 80% to 73% for MPBio; and 83% to 70% for Clinitest. However, the decline was only considered statistically significant for Clinitest.

But throat samples done together with common nose samples improved the sensitivity of MPBio to 83% and Clinitest to 77%. The combination was not done with Flowflex.

Only One Test Met WHO Bar

But even with both nose and throat samples, only one test – MPBio -- met the World Health Organization’s standards of at least 80% sensitivity and at the ability correctly identify a negative sample at least 97% of the time among people with symptoms.