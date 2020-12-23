Sept. 20, 2022 – Patients who navigate what can feel like an endless series of checkups and lab tests to confirm a long COVID diagnosis face an even harder path ahead: Figuring out where to go for care.

Treatment options are as complex and varied as the symptoms that come with this condition, experts say. And there aren’t yet clear evidence-based clinical guidelines or best practices to point patients – or their doctors – in the right direction.

The first stop should ideally be the person who knows patients best – their primary care provider, says Tochi Iroku-Malize, MD, founding chair and professor of family medicine for the Donald and Barbara Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra/Northwell in Hempstead, NY.

But because of the long list of symptoms that can be caused by long COVID, from exhaustion and “brain fog” to chest pain, fever, and rash, a center that brings together specialists may be the best choice for patients who can get to one.