Sept. 29, 2022 – No one yet knows if long COVID could end up becoming a lifelong dance with COVID-19.

Some people have had persistent symptoms such as fatigue, memory issues, or headaches for months and even years. For them, it may seem never-ending.

Yet, there are also some people taking advantage of the uncertainty around long COVID to prey on people, especially through social media groups. Buyer beware of any unproven treatments, experts say, because there are online scams targeting people with long COVID.

Three experts in public health and medicine offered these and other insights during a media briefing Wednesday sponsored by SciLine, part of the American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS).

How Long Is Long COVID?

It remains unclear why some people recover from acute COVID-19 and others go on to have symptoms for months or even years. There is no evidence that the number of early symptoms is tied to the risk for long COVID, or that race or ethnicity makes a significant difference.