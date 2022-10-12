Oct. 12, 2022 – About 1 in 20 people with long COVID continue to live with symptoms at 18 months, and another 42% reported only some improvement in their health and wellbeing in the same time frame, a large study out of Scotland found.

Multiple studies are evaluating people with long COVID in the hopes of figuring out why some people experience debilitating symptoms long after their primary infection ends and others either do not or recover more quickly.

This current study is notable for its large size – 96,238 people. Researchers checked in with participants at 6, 12 and 18 months, and included a group of people never infected with the coronavirus to help investigators make a stronger case.

“A lot of the symptoms of long COVID are non-specific and therefore can occur in people never infected,” says senior study author Jill P. Pell, head of the School of Health and Wellbeing at the University of Glasgow in Scotland.

Ruling Out Coincidence