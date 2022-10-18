Oct. 18, 2022 –Colin Furness has made it this far into the pandemic without testing positive for the coronavirus, and he’s working hard to keeping it that way.

As an expert at the crossroads of infectious diseases and organizational decision-making, Furness, PhD, an epidemiologist and assistant professor at the University of Toronto’s Faculty of Information, is determined to do everything in his power to avoid infection, and thus, any long-term symptoms – including the syndrome known as long COVID.

Furness, an outspoken advocate for COVID-19 prevention, wears an N95 or N99 respirator mask when sharing air with others, including while delivering his university lectures. He uses a carbon dioxide detector in class to monitor the ventilation. He’s had four vaccine shots – two doses and two boosters – to date and avoids public transportation by walking to work, a privilege he readily acknowledges not everyone has. He won’t eat indoors at restaurants and meets his 10-year-old son for lunch outdoors so his fifth grader never has to unmask at school.