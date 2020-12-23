Oct. 18, 2022 – Move over, BA.5. There are some new kids in town and no one is sure yet if we should be worried.

But there is concern that COVID-19 virus subvariants BQ.1 and BQ1.1 will become a major threat in the U.S. and that XBB could alter the COVID picture globally.

At this point, infectious disease experts have only predictions.

A worst-case scenario would be a surge of one or more strains that evade our immune protections just as a predicted fall and winter surge hits the United States.

At the same time, we know a lot more about SARS-CoV-2 than we did when COVID first became a household name. And despite some widespread pandemic fatigue, people know the basics of protection at this point should it be necessary – gulp -- to go back to masking, obsessive handwashing, and keeping a safe distance from our neighbors.

The most recent CDC data shows BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 subvariants have grown to about 12% of circulating virus strains in the U.S., doubling in the past week, compared to only 1% a month ago.