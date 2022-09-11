Nov. 9, 2022 -- Jill Sylte wrote that she would not have made it through long COVID without her Facebook support group, Survivor Corps.

“It has helped me so much, by being able to be in touch with other long hauler members,” the Pensacola, FL, woman wrote in a comment on a group post in March. “Everyone in this group understands each other. Unless you are a long-hauler you don't completely feel what we are going through.”

The listing of hundreds of Facebook long COVID communities goes on for page after page. Some have a few members. Survivor Corps has nearly 200,000.

“This space has absolutely exploded in the past 2 years,” says Fiona Lowenstein, a journalist who started the group called Body Politic that has become a COVID support group.

The public Facebook COVID and long COVID groups are studded with posts and comments like this among the hundreds that can come in a day.

On a single day in late October, Survivor Corps posters were trying to find out if anyone else had hair loss, rashes, sleep apnea issues, migraines, bladder problems, neck pain, vertigo, allergies, or double vision. An October post on increasing cholesterol levels drew more than 50 comments within 17 hours.