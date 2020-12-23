Nov. 22, 2022 -- South African singer-songwriter Lungi Naidoo remembers shuddering in fear the first time her heart skipped a beat. She hoped it was just anxious energy stemming from her recent engagement and a newly released hit single.

Then her heart skipped another beat, and then another. The 42-year-old told her fiancé that she thought she was having a heart attack. “It was like nothing I’ve ever experienced,” she says. “I was afraid I might just drop dead on the spot.”

Naidoo’s first symptoms of what would later be diagnosed as long COVIDcame about a month after she had recovered from a severe bout of COVID-19 in April 2020. Since then, the performer has been in and out of the hospital because of an irregular heartbeat, shortness of breath, fatigue, and extreme anxiety.

Naidoo is one of a number of musicians and other entertainers who have been severely debilitated as a result of long COVID. A month ago, Dave Navarro said he won’t be touring with the rock band Jane’s Addiction due to the illness. Will Toledo of Car Seat Headrest, a Seattle-based rock band, said on Twitter that he can’t perform because he “lacks a basic level of functionality” due to post COVID symptoms. Other artists have been less specific about their health but have hinted that lingering health problems after COVID-19 are at least partially to blame.