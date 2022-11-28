Nov. 28, 2022 – In early September, about a week after recovering from COVID-19, Barri Sanders went to the bank to pay a bill. But by mistake, she transferred a large amount of money from the wrong account.

“I’m talking about $20,000,” she says. “I had to go back [later] and fix it.”

Sanders, 83, had not had confusion like that before. Suddenly, the Albuquerque, NM, resident found herself looking up from a book and not remembering what she had just read. She would stand up from her chair and forget what she meant to do.

“I kind of thought it was just the aging process,” she says. Combined with sudden balance issues, insomnia, and a nagging postnasal drip, the overall effect was “subtle, but scary,” she says.

After 5 days of this, she went to bed and slept the whole night through. She woke up in the morning to find her balanced restored, her sinuses clear, and the mental fog gone. What she’d had, she realized, wasn’t a rapid start of dementia, but rather a mercifully short form of long COVID.