Nov. 29, 2022 – Deaths from heart disease and stroke among adults living in the United States have been on the decline since 2010. But the COVID-19 pandemic reversed that downward trend in 2020, new research shows.

It was as if COVID had wiped out 5 years of progress, pushing rates back to levels seen in 2015, the researchers say.

Non-Hispanic Black people and those who were younger than 75 were affected more than others, with the pandemic reversing 10 years of progress in those groups.

Rebecca C. Woodruff, PhD, presented these study findings at the American Heart Association 2022 Scientific Sessions.

The rate of death from heart disease had been falling for decades in the United States due to better detection of risk factors, such as high blood pressure, and better treatments, such as statins for cholesterol, she said.

The decrease in deaths from heart disease from 1900 to 1999 "has been recognized as a top public health achievement of the twentieth century," said Woodruff, who is an epidemiologist for the CDC.