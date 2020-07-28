Dec. 7, 2022 – When Hannah Davis saw the first visual confirmation of long COVID in her blood – a firework-like display of fluorescent green dots against a black background – she was overwhelmed with an odd sense of relief. In early November, she became one of the first U.S. long COVID patients to be tested for microscopic blood clots, catching up to South Africa, Germany, the U.K., and other countries that are already experimenting with related treatments.

“It was validating,” says Davis, who excitedly shared the images of her clots on Twitter. “It's basically the first test specific to long COVID that is promising and scientifically sound and incorporates research from other post-viral illnesses.”

Davis donated her blood at Mount Sinai hospital in Manhattan, NY, with a few other founding members of the Patient-Led Research Collaborative, all of whom had been infected in the first wave of the pandemic and are still sick nearly 3 years later. Seeing the pictures of their blood clots, Davis and her fellow patients cried what she called happy tears. Then the reality of having those notorious blood clots sank in.