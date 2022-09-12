Dec. 9, 2022 – For those of you anxiously waiting to see if the spread of respiratory illnesses in the United States will be as bad as some experts predict, you might wonder if we’re going back to recommendations to wear face masks again.

Actually, health officials have already started. Along with recommending that everyone traveling on planes, trains, buses, and other public transportation wear masks, the CDC also recommends Americans in communities with high COVID-19 numbers again wear a mask indoors in public spaces.

This is welcome news for some people – many of whom say they never stopped wearing masks.

Natalie, a 36-year-old mother of three children who runs a small business in Arizona, is among them.

“I continue to mask because, for me and my family at least, it’s a simple measure that helps protect us and others,” she says.

She’s listened to doctors, epidemiologists, and virologists who say that catching COVID-19 multiple times increases the risk of having long-term health complications. “I don’t want that for my family, and I don’t want to do that to anyone else, either,” she says.