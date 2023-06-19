A Breath of Fresh Air: Purifiers for Spaces Post-Pandemic

June 19, 2023 – Stepping into the house, the first thing you notice is the air: the purity and odorlessness of it. There’s no rush of a sneeze from your allergies that bothered you earlier that morning. You soon find the cause of this reprieve: three portable air purifiers that Olivia Raya, customer service team lead of the air purifier company Rabbit Air, has used for years in her home.

In close to 2 decades, Rabbit Air has launched two tabletop air purifiers and a model customers can hang, camouflaged by an image of your favorite painting or photograph. The devices cost from $370 to $750 for ones that can purify a group office space or apartment.

“We are at the awareness now of how air quality is vital to our survival,” Raya said.

Air purifiers spiked consumer interest post-pandemic as people sought cleaner air that lowered respiratory distress that added to complications from illnesses such as COVID-19.

The need to maintain air quality hit hard once again recently as eerie orange smog and acrid smells shrouded parts of the country, spreading from wildfires in Canada. Levels of smog veiled many skylines across the U.S. and greeted millions of people with air quality warnings.