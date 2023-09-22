This Could Be an RSV Season Like No Other, in a Good Way

Oct. 10, 2023 – Any parent whose baby has been hospitalized will never forget the emotions, sights, and sounds experienced while at their child’s bedside.

The number of parents who go through that may dramatically drop forever, and this year, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) may end its run of at least 15 years as the top cause of hospitalization among infants.

For the first time, two preventive treatments are available that dramatically reduce the risk of severe RSV. One is a maternal RSV vaccine given toward the end of pregnancy, and a second option is a shot of protective antibodies given to babies as early as the first week of life. Both are about 80% effective at preventing severe complications from RSV.

Medical providers and public health experts are hopeful there will be strong acceptance of the maternal RSV vaccine. The maternal vaccine works just as well and is just as safe as the monoclonal antibody shot that can be given to infants, but is more available and is less than half the cost.