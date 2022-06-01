Fun in the sun should always start with sunscreen, especially if you have lupus. Since the sun can cause lupus to flare up, either right away or days later, it’s extra important to protect your skin.

“The best thing with lupus is to kind of go into vampire mode. Never let the sun touch your skin, even for a second,” says Steven Daveluy, MD, FAAD, associate professor and program director of dermatology at Wayne State University.

Sunscreen can go a long way in protecting your skin. Here’s what to consider so you can choose the right sunscreen and enjoy your time outdoors.

There are two main types of sunscreen: physical and chemical.