Support System: Three Sisters’ Nonprofit Champions ‘Lupus Warriors’

Sakeena Trice was 20 when she learned how extensively lupus runs in her family. She was a sophomore then at Morgan State University, and there were days she could barely drag herself across campus; her legs ached, her feet ballooned with swelling, and fatigue sapped her energy.

About the same time, Sakeena’s older sister, Aniysha, was diagnosed with lupus nephritis, which affects the kidneys. Their maternal grandmother had lupus, too, though she didn’t talk about it much; all the sisters knew as children was that she was often in the hospital.

“My mother was never open about her illness,” says Veronica Phillips, Sakeena and Aniysha’s mother, who also has lupus; she was diagnosed 4 years ago. “When my daughters were diagnosed, I thought: Where’s the support? Where do I go? I was given the number of a hotline, but it was so distant, and we were so new to lupus.”

Sakeena remembers feeling scared: Her younger sister, Kareema, also developed lupus-like symptoms, her older sister’s kidneys were failing, and she herself had extreme flare-ups during law school. Once she had a seizure in the classroom. Her pain spiked to ferocious levels; sometimes classmates had to help her get dressed.