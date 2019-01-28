Gut Microbes May Help Drive Lupus, Study Finds

WEDNESDAY, Feb. 20, 2019 (HealthDay News) -- An imbalance in the gut "microbiome" of people with lupus may be driving the chronic autoimmune disease as well as its flare-ups, new research suggests.

The microbiome is the trillions of helpful bacteria that coexist in the human digestive tract and elsewhere in the body.

Comparing gut bacteria from lupus patients with bacteria from their healthy peers, scientists learned those with lupus had about five times more of the bacteria known as Ruminococcus gnavus.

The discovery may lead to better treatments for lupus, which can damage the skin, joints and organs, study author Dr. Gregg Silverman said.

"Current lupus therapies seek to dampen or destroy the immune system," said Silverman, a professor of medicine and pathology at NYU Langone Health in New York City.

"The idea that we might find in some patients that their disease is being worsened by bacteria in their intestine may mean we [find] much more benign therapeutic approaches," he added. "This is something I'm excited about because I think it really relates to the health and well-being of patients and people."

Lupus affects an estimated 5 million people worldwide, according to the Lupus Foundation of America. The cause of the sometimes-fatal disease is unknown, though genetics are believed to play a role. Symptoms can vary and include joint and muscle pain, rashes, hair loss, fatigue and swelling in various body areas.

The gut microbiome is perhaps the most studied of the bacterial communities in the human body. It's been linked in scientific research to various diseases and immune system function.

For the new study, Silverman and his colleagues analyzed blood and stool samples from 61 women with lupus for bacteria content and immune proteins called antibodies, which develop to fight bacteria and other pathogens. The researchers compared these findings with 17 healthy women of similar ages and racial backgrounds.

In addition to the marked increase in R. gnavus bacteria among lupus patients, the bacteria correlated with a high level of antibodies in these patients, the findings showed.