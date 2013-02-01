CAR T-Cell Immunotherapy Rids Woman of Tough-to-Treat Lupus

By Amy Norton

HealthDay Reporter

THURSDAY, Aug. 5, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- In a first, researchers have used genetically tweaked immune system cells to send a woman's severe lupus into remission.

The treatment -- called CAR T-cell therapy -- is already approved in the United States for fighting certain cases of blood cancer. It involves removing a patient's own immune system T-cells, genetically altering them to target the cancer, then infusing them back into the patient.

Here, researchers tested the cell therapy in a 20-year-old woman with severe systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE), an autoimmune disease that can cause organ damage throughout the body.

They found the approach quickly sent her disease into remission, with no significant side effects at the six-week mark.

The woman is the first lupus patient in the world to be treated with CAR T-cells, said researcher Dr. Georg Schett of Friedrich-Alexander University Erlangen-Nuremberg in Germany.

That means much more research lies ahead before the therapy could become widely available.

But based on this initial report, it's a promising avenue to study, according to U.S. lupus experts who were not involved in the case.